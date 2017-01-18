EXCLUSIVE: New Line Cinema has acquired Boston College Fix, a pitch about the true story of the Boston College point-shaving scandal, where infamous mob figures infiltrated its basketball team to fix games during the late 1970s. Chief among the mobsters were the guys played by Robert De Niro and Ray Liotta in Goodfellas. Seth Gordon will direct the film, which Robert Carlock will write. RatPac Entertainment, Exhibit A Entertainment and Steel Titan Productions are producing.

Gordon just directed Baywatch and before that Horrible Bosses, and Carlock scripted Whiskey Tango Foxtrot and created Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. The story was first told in the Emmy-winning ESPN 30 for 30 documentary Playing for the Mob. Notorious Goodfellas gangsters Jimmy Burke and Henry Hill and a crew of Pittsburgh wiseguys infiltrated the Boston College basketball team and helped orchestrate a scheme to fix basketball games during the 1978-79 season. Up against them was the FBI and a federal prosecutor who found an unlikely way to take them all down.

RatPac’s Brett Ratner and John Cheng will produce with Exhibit A’s Gordon. Mary Rohlich will be exec producer with Steel Titan’s Cayman Grant (who co-directed Playing for the Mob), Terry City and Paula Gregg. New Line has secured the life rights to many of the scandal’s key players, including federal prosecutor Edward A McDonald, retired FBI man Edmundo Guevara, former BC player James Sweeney and Pittsburgh wiseguys Paul Mazzei and Tony and Rocco Perla. WME reps RatPac, Gordon and Carlock; CAA reps Grant.