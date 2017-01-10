EXCLUSIVE: Glass Entertainment Group, producer of the series Tanked and The Vet Life, has just acquired rights to the book Maximum Harm, written by Emmy-nominated, Boston-based ABC News producer Michele McPhee. GEG will develop the book as a documentary series.

The book, which will hit the street in April, chronicles McPhee’s three-year investigation of the Boston Marathon bombing and the accused brothers which uncovered evidence of one of the brothers’ pre-existing relationship to the FBI. McPhee will work as both writer-producer on the series.

Word of this deal comes as Lionsgate rolls the Mark Wahlberg movie about the bombing — Patriots Day — into the nation’s theaters in a wide release this weekend.

The doc series Maximum Harm will closely examine the events leading up to and following April 15, 2013 when the two terrorist brothers Dzhokhar and Tamerlan Tsarnaev detonated two bombs, killing three and injuring 260. The book takes a look at the brother’s family history, and the dangers of Islamic extremism at home and abroad. It also explores the role the U.S. intelligence community played in the recruitment, deployment, and cover-up of assets, and how this could have lead to the deadly attacks in Boston.

Glass Entertainment Group has produced more than a thousand television episodes and event specials including Footsteps In The Snow, Epic Mysteries and Race To The Bottom Of The Earth.

McPhee “was on this story from day one and gained access to sources and information that will change the way America looks at that terrible day,” said Nancy Glass & J.C. Mills of Glass Entertainment Group in a joint statement. Glass, Mills and Jon Hirsch will executive produce.

McPhee will also act as a co-executive producer on the project along with her literary manager Sharlene Martin of Martin Literary & Media Management. McPhee is also represented by Michael Lanzilotta of the Lanzilotta law firm.