Daniel Pyne (Alcatraz), who had joined popular Amazon drama series Bosch as an executive producer for Season 3, has been named showrunner. He takes over day-to-day duties from Eric Overmyer who was recently appointed showrunner on another Amazon drama, The Man in the High Castle. Overmyer will remain executive producer on Bosch.

Joining Pyne as an executive producer on Bosch is Pyne’s frequent collaborator John Mankiewicz (House of Cards).

Bosch, currently in production on season three for a 2017 premiere, was recently renewed for a fourth season. The series, based on the best-selling Michael Connelly novels, is produced by Fabrik Entertainment, a Red Arrow Entertainment Group company. Bosch was developed for television by Overmyer and is executive produced by Overmyer, Henrik Bastin from Fabrik Entertainment, Pieter Jan Brugge, Pyne, Mankiewicz and Connelly.

Pyne’s feature writing credits include The Manchurian Candidate, Pacific Heights, Sum of All Fears, and Fracture. He made his directorial debut with the indie Where’s Marlowe?, which he co-wrote with Mankiewicz. Together, they also created and produced The Street, a syndicated police procedural starring Stanley Tucci, and The Marshal. Pyne’s TV series d credits also includes Miami Vice, on which he and Mankiewicz first worked together. Pyne’s new novel, Catalina Eddy, will be released in March.

Mankiewicz served as an executive producer on House of Cards for the last four seasons. His series credits also include Tales From The Crypt and The Mentalist. His screenplay adaptation of Joyce Carol Oates’ novella Rape: A Love Story, starring Nicolas Cage, will be released in 2017.

The hourlong Bosch stars Titus Welliver as Detective Harry Bosch (he also serves as a producer) as well as Jamie Hector, Amy Aquino, Madison Lintz and Lance Reddick.