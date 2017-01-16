BOLD, which is being dubbed as TV’s first live multi-daypart syndicated show, is in the works for a fall 2017 launch from indie station group Tegna Media and MGM. The 30-minute show will spotlight the day’s essential stories, information and trending social media content in real-time across multiple screens, and be produced unique to each time zone.

Dubbed BOLD (Broadcast Online Live Daily), viewers will be able to interact live with the hosts, share their reaction and opinions on stories, vote on the show’s content and polls, and submit videos and stories that could appear on the show.

BOLD will be distributed by Tegna and MGM and produced by Tegna. It will air across Tegna Media’s 46 TV stations nationwide and be sold in syndication.

“Tegna has a significant footprint across the U.S. with a group of very successful television stations. Since this is a live program created by stations for stations, it will speak to our client base,” said John Bryan, MGM’s president of domestic television distribution. “We’re excited to partner with Tegna and tap into their creative approach to integrating social media and broadcast television with these live feeds.”

Added Tegna Media president Dave Lougee: “Daytime TV has become predictable and similar. BOLD will be different. The show will reflect how viewers are consuming content across multiple platforms at the same time. BOLD combines those experiences in an informative, interactive and innovative way. BOLD will do the heavy lifting, bringing together the day’s top stories, funny and emotional content and viral videos in one place.”