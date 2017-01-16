Over a year and a half after he was abruptly dumped by Fox News Channel, the prodigal political consultant has returned with the cable newser announcing today that Bob Beckel is returning to the The Five tonight.

“Bob was missed by many fans of The Five and we’re happy to welcome him back to the show,” Executive Chairman of 21st Century Fox and Executive Chairman of FOX News Rupert Murdoch said in a low key statement Monday. “I’m thrilled for the opportunity to go home again and join my television family around the table of The Five,” added the former Mondale ’84 campaign manger in response. “I have no doubt it will be a vigorous yet entertaining debate.”

After several years as the lefty of sorts on the very ratings successful Eric Bolling, Kimberly Guilfoyle, Greg Gutfeld and Dana Perino co-hosted FNC show, Beckel was canned in June 2015. “We tried to work with Bob for months, but we couldn’t hold The Five hostage to one man’s personal issues,” said then FNC’s EVP Programming Bill Shine at the time, after Beckel hadn’t been on the air for four months.

Beckel had been with FNC since 2000, when he signed on as a contributor. He was one of the original co-hosts of The Five since it debuted in the summer of 2011.

Not long after exiting FNC, Beckel played pundit musical chairs and ended up on CNN in October 2015 talking Presidential politics. He also contributed to USA Today as a columnist from 2005 until the end of 2015.

Now, as of 5 PM ET Monday, he is back at Fox News, who also announced today, in their own game of pundit musical chairs, the fate of Juan Williams. The ex-NPRer will remain an FNC contributor across the news net and will pop up on The Five – where he had essentially taken on Beckel’s spot.