Alex Walton’s Bloom has boarded international sales for Woody Harrelson’s directorial debut Lost In London, which it will introduce to buyers at the European Film Market in Berlin next month.

Harrelson, who also wrote the project, stars alongside Owen Wilson and Willie Nelson and, as reported last month, it’s being shot in the UK capital city this evening and broadcast live to U.S. movie theaters, giving audiences the chance to watch a film shot in real time.

Story is loosely based on a crazy night full of real-life events. Harrelson plays himself as he struggles to get home to his family while run-ins with royalty, old friends and the law all seem to conspire to keep him from succeeding.

Ken Kao of Waypoint Entertainment produces with Harrelson while special events company Fathom Events is facilitating the live production of the project.

“Lost in London is such a unique and ambitious concept,” said Walton. “It’s going to be remarkable, funny and ground-breaking. We can’t wait to see what Woody and the team pull together, and present it to buyers in Berlin.”