Bleecker Street has acquired the Iraq War biopic Megan Leavey, directed by Gabriela Cowperthwaite and starring Kate Mara, with domestic release set for June 9.

The film tells the true story of Leavey, a marine corporal who as part of a K9 bomb sniffing unit was paired with an aggressive combat dog named Rex. Despite the dog’s disposition, the pair formed a powerful bond, serving two tours together and completing more than 100 missions. After they were both wounded in a 2006 explosion, Leavey received a purple heart and was discharged after her recovery, while Rex was kept on active duty. Leavey spent the next five years fighting to adopt Rex even as he was scheduled to be put to sleep after developing a palsy. Ultimately succeeding, Leavey was able to care for Rex until his death at age 11 in 2012.

Cowperthwaite (Blackfish) directed from a script by Pamela Gray and Annie Mumolo & Tim Lovestedt. Also starring Edie Falco, Ramon Rodriguez, Bradley Whitford and Common, the LD Entertainment film was produced by Mickey Liddell, Pete Shilaimon and Jennifer Monroe.

“Megan Leavey’s devotion to our country and to her K9 partner, Rex, are a testament to the strength of our military and the indomitable spirit and honor of our troops” said Andrew Karpen, CEO of Bleecker Street. “Her story truly exemplifies the kind of heroism and bravery that will touch each and everyone of us as filmgoers.”

“When I first met Megan Leavey five years ago, I was stunned by her courage and dedication to serving our country. Her emotional connection with Rex told a heroic story that I hadn’t seen yet on the big screen and I knew I needed to share her compelling journey,” said Mickey Liddell, President of LD Entertainment. “We are excited to reteam with Bleecker Street on another passion project about real life heroes.”

The deal was negotiated between Bleecker Street’s Kent Sanderson with Avy Eschenasy on behalf of Bleecker Street and attorney Eric Thompson, and UTA Independent Film Group on behalf of the filmmakers.