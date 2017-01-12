Blackfin has signed an overall co-production deal with former Investigation Discovery executive Christina Douglas and Momentum Content, her newly launched production banner specializing in crime formats.

Under the deal, Douglas will create, develop and produce unscripted programming to be co-produced with Blackfin in the United States, Canada and United Kingdom. Douglas will relocate to Blackfin’s Financial District office and work closely with Geno McDermott, Chief Executive Officer of Blackfin. McDermott and Douglas will serve as executive producers on all series. Douglas has a history with Blackfin, having served as the development executive for the Blackfin hit series I am Homicide for ID.

The move by Blackfin is part of a commitment by the company to prioritize co-production deals and align with producers and talent in the unscripted space. Blackfin is currently producing a second season 10-episode order for I am Homicide as well as three new unannounced series greenlights from Discovery, History and ID. Since launching three years ago, Blackfin has produced content for Animal Planet, Nat Geo, AMC, HLN and Discovery, among others.

Prior to establishing Momentum, Douglas spent nearly a decade at Discovery Communications across a variety of departments and U.S. brands. Most recently, she served as a development executive at ID where she specialized in crime formats and developed hundreds of hours of content, including The 1980’s: The Deadliest Decade, Evil Lives Here, Las Vegas Law, Bad Blood, Evil Stepmothers, and Truth is Stranger than Florida. Her collaboration with Blackfin with I am Homicide was one of ID’s highest rated series for 2016.

“Geno’s innate storytelling sensibility, exceptional visual style, and dedication to producing premium quality content matches my vision for Momentum,” said Douglas. “I am beyond excited to bring our new, bold projects to the market in 2017.”

“Christina has a proven track record as a talented developer and is a true authority in the growing crime genre,” said McDermott. “With the launch of Momentum, we look to capitalize on Christina’s expertise while also expanding her sensibilities.”

Momentum Content is repped by WME.