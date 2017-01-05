Black Panther continues beefing up its already celebrated cast, as Emmy winner Sterling K. Brown has joined the in-production Marvel superhero pic.

Brown will play N’Jobu, described as a figure from T’Challa’s (Black Panther) past. Worth noting that the character — by that name, at least — isn’t part of the established Black Panther comic book canon.

Brown’s star has been rising fast in the past year, following his acclaimed performance as Christopher Darden in The People V. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, for which he won the Emmy. He’s also been nominated for a Golden Globe for the role.

Directed by Ryan Coogler, Black Panther stars Chadwick Boseman in the title role along with Michael B. Jordan, Forest Whitaker, Lupita Nyong’o, Angela Bassett, Danai Gurira, Daniel Kaluuya, Winston Duke and Florence Kasumba. It’s set to hit theaters February 16, 2018.