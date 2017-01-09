” If I told you I’d have to kill you.”

That’s what Billy Bob Thornton had to tell the backstage press corps tonight at the Golden Globe in regards to a second season of Goliath, the Amazon series which won him his second Golden Globe tonight. Two years ago, Thornton took a lead actor Golden Globe for his turn on FX’s Fargo.

“They would like to do another season, I know that much. This one was written in a way that it had a beginning, middle and an end so that was the intention, but I honestly believe there is more potential for this show beyond the first season,” explained Thornton adding that it’s up to Amazon whether the story moves forward or not.

What attracted Thornton to Goliath. Essentially, the Slingblade thespian felt he had an affinity with…lawyers.

Said Thornton, “A lawyer’s trying to convince a jury, and an actor’s trying to convince an audience. I’d always wanted to play a lawyer, but mainly I wanted to play a guy who’s had to fight his way back from nowhere. I certainly related to the character.”

To date, Amazon has not decided yet to move forward with a second season of Goliath.