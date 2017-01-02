Billie Lourd has shared a touching family photo of herself with her mom, Carrie Fisher, and her grandmother, Debbie Reynolds, and has spoken out for the first time since their deaths last week. The 24-year-old actress posted the photo this morning on Instagram, with a caption reading, “Receiving all of your prayers and kind words over the past week has given me strength during a time I thought strength could not exist. There are no words to express how much I will miss my Abadaba and my one and only Momby. Your love and support means the world to me.”

Reynolds died Wednesday of a stroke at age 84, a day after her daughter Fisher died at 60 days after having a heart attack aboard a London-to-Los Angeles flight. Fisher’s death was confirmed by a family spokesperson through Lourd, but this is the first time since then that Lourd has commented publicly on the deaths.