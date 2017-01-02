Billie Lourd has shared a touching family photo of herself with her mom, Carrie Fisher, and her grandmother, Debbie Reynolds, and has spoken out for the first time since their deaths last week. The 24-year-old actress posted the photo this morning on Instagram, with a caption reading, “Receiving all of your prayers and kind words over the past week has given me strength during a time I thought strength could not exist. There are no words to express how much I will miss my Abadaba and my one and only Momby. Your love and support means the world to me.”
Reynolds died Wednesday of a stroke at age 84, a day after her daughter Fisher died at 60 days after having a heart attack aboard a London-to-Los Angeles flight. Fisher’s death was confirmed by a family spokesperson through Lourd, but this is the first time since then that Lourd has commented publicly on the deaths.
Billie,I am almost your mother’s age and she was an idol of mine. I am a crazy feminist ,gay, animal-loving,vegetarian ,with too much to say about politics . I simply adore her and always will. I also am a firm believer that spirits like your mom and grandma will always be with us.They gave us grace and humor. She helped me deal with my own bouts with addiction and depression ,so I have her to thank with my ability to laugh in the face of sorrow.You are so lucky to be close to those spirits,and have them to share with your talents . You’ll find them helping you as you grow into the actress I know you will become. Love is always with us Billie ,and it never leaves ,it grows…
Dear Billie, we are all given the great gift of being able to wander this amazing circling globe. It’s a finite time and while many have spent their short time abusing it and making other people’s lives miserable, your Momby and Abadaba spent theirs bringing joy. Bright lights who’s spirits will live on as magical flickering light on screens telling the stories of an unsinkable heroine , a princess who saves the world or the many other wonderful characters they inhabited to future generations. I consider myself very lucky to have met both. Thank you for sharing them with us.