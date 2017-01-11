‘Better Call Saul’ Season 3 Promo: Los Pollos Hermanos TV Ad Featuring … Gus?

It looks like AMC’s Breaking Bad spinoff is dipping into that Emmy-winning’s show well yet again. A new promo for Season 3 of Better Call Saul masquerades as a TV ad for Los Pollos Hermanos, the fast-food place that BB fans recall was run by chicken king/drug lord Gus Fring.

Giancarlo Esposito scooped a 2012 Emmy nom for playing the Breaking Bad baddie who bought a million dollars of meth from Walter White (Bryan Cranston), then saved him from the cartels and ultimately set up his superlab. In the new BCS spot, he’s back as the smiling restaurant owner who — clad in mustard shirt and brown tie — promises that if customers don’t the like his eatery’s curly fries, “They’re on me.” Sounds benign, right? Oh, but Gus certainly has more than thighs and wings on his mind.

Starring Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill — and, presumably, Saul Goodman down the road — Better Call Saul was renewed in March and went on to score 4.4M viewers for its Season 2 finale in April and rack a up a second consecutive Emmy nom for Best Drama Series.