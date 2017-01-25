Luca Guadagnino’s gay love story Call Me By Your Name, starring Armie Hammer, and Brit title God’s Own Country are among the 24 feature films that have been added to the Berlin Film Festival’s Panorama section.

The festival announced its final lineup for the strand on Wednesday, which includes 36 world premieres, six international and nine European premieres. There’s a total of 51 works from 43 countries.

Guadagnino’s Call Me By Your Name, an adaptation of André Aciman’s novel, as well as Francis Lee’s God’s Own Country both screened at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this week.

U.S. indie director Travis Mathews is screening his feature Discreet, which revolves around a man approaching middle age who gets caught up in the darker depths of his past.

Meanwhile, German production Tiger Girl, by Jakob Lass, is set to open the Panorama Special selection at Berlin’s Zoo Palast cinema, along with the previously announced Brazilian production Vazante. Tiger Girl, follows the story of a strong friendship between two women, one in which conventional value systems begin to unravel, in what amounts to a veritable moral portrait of today’s German republic while Daniela Thomas’ Vazante, however, offers an immersion in the urbanity of Johannesburg.

Four more Brazilian pics have been added, including Como Nossos Pais (Just Like Our Parents) from Lais Bodanzky, who depicts the everyday lives of three generations in Sao Paulo.

Additional entries include: Headbang Lullaby, from Moroccan filmmaker Hicham Lasri; Japanese title Close Knit from Naoko Ogigami; three modern arthouse titles from China and Hong Kong – The Taste of Betel Nut, Ghost in the Mountains and Ciao Ciao; New Zealand entry One Thousand Ropes; Eduardo Casanova’s Skins; and Norwegian title The King’s Choice, which deals with the Norwegian King’s resistance to the German armed forces in WWII.

The Berlin Film Festival takes place February 9-19.

Here’s the full list:

Panorama Main Program and Panorama Special

1945 – Hungary . By Ferenc Török With Péter Rudolf, Bence Tasnádi, Tamás Szabó Kimmel, Dóra Sztarenki, Eszter Nagy-Kálózy. European premiere

Berlin Syndrome – Australia. By Cate Shortland With Teresa Palmer, Max Riemelt . European premiere

Bing Lang Xue (The Taste of Betel Nut) – Hong Kong, China By Hu Jia With Zhao Bing Rui, Yue Ye, Shen Shi Yu. World premiere

Call Me by Your Name – Italy / France By Luca Guadagnino With Armie Hammer, Timothée Chalamet, Michael Stuhlbarg, Amira Casar, Esther Garrel, Victoire Du Bois. European premiere

Ciao Ciao – France / People’s Republic of China. By Song Chuan With Liang Xueqin, Zhang Yu. World premiere

Como Nossos Pais (Just Like Our Parents) – Brazil. By Laís Bodanzky With Maria Ribeiro, Clarisse Abujamra, Paulo Vilhena, Felipe Rocha, Jorge Mautner, Herson Capri, Sophia Valverde, Annalara Prates. World premiere

Discreet – USA. By Travis Mathews With Jonny Mars, Atsuko Okatsuko, Joy Cunningham, Bob Swaffar . World premiere

Fluidø – Germany. By Shu Lea Cheang . World premiere

Fra balkongen (From the Balcony) – Norway. By Ole Giaever. World premiere

Ghost in the Mountains – People’s Republic of China. By Yang Heng With Tang Shenggang, Liang Yu, Shang Meitong, Xiang Peng, Zhang Yun. World premiere

God’s Own Country – United Kingdom . By Francis Lee With Josh O’Connor, Alec Secăreanu, Gemma Jones, Ian Hart. European premiere

Headbang Lullaby – Morocco / France / Qatar / Lebanon . By Hicham Lasri With Aziz Hattab, Latefa Ahrrare, Zoubir Abou el Fadl, El Jirari Benaissa, Salma Eddlimi, Adil Abatorab. World premiere

Hostages – Russian Federation / Georgia / Poland. By Rezo Gigineishvili With Merab Ninidze, Darejan Kharshiladze, Tina Dalakishvili, Irakli Kvirikadze World premiere.

Insyriated – Belgium / France / Lebanon. By Philippe Van Leeuw With Hiam Abbass, Diamand Abou Abboud, Juliette Navis, Mohsen Abbas, Moustapha Al Kar. World premiere

Karera ga Honki de Amu toki wa (Close-Knit) – Japan. By Naoko Ogigami With Toma Ikuta, Rinka Kakihara, Kenta Kiritani . World premiere

Kaygı (Inflame) – Turkey By Ceylan Özgün Özçelik With Algı Eke, Özgür Çevik . World premiere– Debut film

Kongens Nei (The King’s Choice) – Norway / Sweden / Denmark / Ireland . By Erik Poppe With Jesper Christensen, Anders Baasmo Christiansen, Karl Markovics, Tuva Novotny, Katharina Schüttler, Juliane Köhler. European premiere

The Misandrists – Germany. By Bruce LaBruce With Susanne Sachsse, Kembra Pfahler . World premiere

One Thousand Ropes – New Zealand . By Tusi Tamasese With Uelese Petaia, Frankie Adams, Væle Sima Urale, Ene Petaia, Beulah Koale, Anapela Polataivao . World premiere

Pieles (Skins) – Spain By Eduardo Casanova with Ana Polvorosa, Candela Peña, Carmen Machi, Macarena Gómez, Secun de la Rosa, Jon Kortajarena, Antonio Duran “Morris”, Eloi Costa. World premiere – Debut film

Rekvijem za gospodju J. (Requiem for Mrs. J.) – Serbia / Bulgaria / Macedonia / Russian Federation / France . By Bojan Vuletić With Mirjana Karanović, Jovana Gavrilović, Danica Nedeljković, Vučić Perović . World premiere

Tiger Girl – Germany . By Jakob Lass With Ella Rumpf, Maria Dragus . World premiere

Vaya – South Africa. By Akin Omotoso With Mncedisi Shabangu, Zimkhitha Nyoka, Nomonde Mbusi, Sihle Xaba, Warren Masemola, Zimkhitha Nyoka, Nomonde Mbusi, Azwile Chamane. European premiere

When the Day Had no Name – Macedonia / Belgium / Slovenia . By Teona Mitevska With Leon Ristov, Hanis Bagashov, Dragan Mishevski, Stefan Kitanovic, Igorco Postolov, Ivan Vrtev Soptrajanov . World premiere

Supporting Film

Vênus – Filó a fadinha lésbica (Venus – Filly the Lesbian Little Fairy) – Brazi. l By Sávio Leite

Already Announced Titles

Centaur – Kyrgyzstan / France / Germany / The Netherlands, by Aktan Arym Kubat

Honeygiver Among the Dogs – Bhutan, by Dechen Roder

Pendular – Brazil / Argentinia / France, by Julia Murat

The Wound – South Africa / Germany / The Netherlands / France, by John Trengove

Vazante – Brazil / Portugal, by Daniela Thomas