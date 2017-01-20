The Berlin Film Festival has finalized its competition and Berlinale Special selections for this year’s 67th edition.

Chinese animation Hao ji le (Have a Nice Day) from director Liu Jian will have its world premiere in the competition slot, competing for one of the festival’s Golden and Silver Bears.

Stanley Tucci’s Final Portrait, starring Geoffrey Rush, Armie Hammer and Clémence Poésy, will world premiere in an out-of-competition slot along with Sage Femme (Midwife), the French-Belgian title from Martin Provost starring Catherine Frot, Catherine Deneuve and Olivier Gourmet.

Other projects featured in the fest’s competition lineup this year include previously announced The Dinner, directed by Oren Moverman and starring Richard Gere, Rebecca Hall and Laura Linney as well as Brit comedy The Party, starring Cillian Murphy, Emily Mortimer and Kristin Scott Thomas.

James Gray’s The Lost City of Z, starring Charlie Hunnam and Sienna Miller, will feature in the Berlinale Special section, marking the film’s international premiere while Aisling Walsh’s Maudie, starring Sally Hawkins and Ethan Hawke, will have its Euro premiere in the same section.

Additional entries to the Berlinale Special selection include: Kevin Ford’s the bomb; Mexican documentary La libertad del diablo; Iranian title Nema-ye nazdik; and Estonian-Poland-Czech title The Trial: The State of Russia vs Oleg Sentsov.

Eighteen of the 24 films selected for competition will be competing for Golden and Silver Bears while a total of 22 films will have their world premiers at the festival.

The Berlin Film Festival takes place February 9-19.

Here’s the full list:

Competition 2017

Ana, mon amour by Călin Peter Netzer (Romania / Germany / France)

Bamui haebyun-eoseo honja (On the Beach at Night Alone) by Hong Sangsoo (Republic of Korea – South Korea)

Beuys by Andres Veiel (Germany) – Documentary

Colo by Teresa Villaverde (Portugal / France)

The Dinner by Oren Moverman (USA)

Django by Etienne Comar (France) – First feature

El bar (The Bar) by Álex de la Iglesia (Spain) – Out of competition

Félicité by Alain Gomis (France / Senegal / Belgium / Germany / Lebanon)

Final Portrait by Stanley Tucci (United Kingdom / France) – Out of competition

Hao ji le (Have a Nice Day) by Liu Jian (People’s Republic of China) – Animation

Helle Nächte (Bright Nights) by Thomas Arslan (Germany / Norway)

Joaquim by Marcelo Gomes (Brazil / Portugal)

Logan by James Mangold (USA) – Out of competition

Mr. Long by Sabu (Japan / Hong Kong, China / Taiwan / Germany)

The Party by Sally Potter (United Kingdom)

Pokot (Spoor) by Agnieszka Holland (Poland / Germany / Czech Republic / Sweden / Slovakian Republic)

Return to Montauk by Volker Schlöndorff (France / Germany / Ireland)

Sage femme (Midwife) by Martin Provost (France / Belgium) – Out of competition

T2 Trainspotting by Danny Boyle (United Kingdom) – Out of competition

Teströl és lélekröl (On Body and Soul) by Ildikó Enyedi (Hungary)

Toivon tuolla puolen (The Other Side of Hope) by Aki Kaurismäki (Finland / Germany)

Una mujer fantástica (A Fantastic Woman) by Sebastián Lelio (Chile / USA / Germany / Spain)

Viceroy’s House by Gurinder Chadha (India / United Kingdom) – Out of competition

Wilde Maus (Wild Mouse) by Josef Hader (Austria) – First feature

Berlinale Special 2017

Acht Stunden sind kein Tag (Eight Hours Don’t Make A Day) by Rainer Werner Fassbinder (Federal Republic of Germany 1972) – TV series with 5 episodes

the bomb by Kevin Ford, Smriti Keshari, Eric Schlosser (USA) – Experimental film

Es war einmal in Deutschland… (Bye Bye Germany) by Sam Garbarski (Germany / Luxembourg / Belgium)

In Zeiten des abnehmenden Lichts (In Times of Fading Light) by Matti Geschonneck (Germany)

La libertad del diablo (Devil’s Freedom) by Everardo González (Mexico) – Documentary La Reina de España (The Queen of Spain) by Fernando Trueba (Spain)

Le jeune Karl Marx (The Young Karl Marx) by Raoul Peck (France / Germany / Belgium)

The Lost City of Z by James Gray (USA)

Masaryk (A Prominent Patient) by Julius Ševčík (Czech Republic / Slovakian Republic) Maudie by Aisling Walsh (Canada / Ireland)

Nema-ye nazdik (Close Up) by Abbas Kiarostami (Iran)

The Trial: The State of Russia vs Oleg Sentsov by Askold Kurov (Estonia / Poland / Czech Republic) – documentary

Últimos días en La Habana (Last Days in Havana) by Fernando Pérez (Cuba / Spain)

Berlinale Special Series

4 Blocks – Director: Marvin Kren (Germany)

Below The Surface – Creator / Director: Kasper Barfoed (Denmark / Germany)

Black Spot – Creator: Mathieu Missoffe – Director: Thierry Poiraud, Julien Despaux (France / Belgium)

Der gleiche Himmel (The Same Sky) – Creator: Paula Milne – Director: Oliver Hirschbiegel (Germany / Czech Republic)

Patriot – Creator: Steve Conrad (USA / Czech Republic)

SS-GB – Director: Philipp Kadelbach (United Kingdom)