Benedict Hardie has joined the cast of Stem, the sci-fi thriller being written and directed by Leigh Whannell. Stem is from Goalpost Pictures and Blumhouse Productions, with Jason Blum, Kylie du Fresne and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones producing. The pic is set in a near-future when technology controls nearly everything, and a technophobe avenges his wife’s murder and his own paralysis-causing injury with the help of an experimental computer chip implant called Stem. Logan Marshall-Green and Betty Gabriel already are aboard the cast. Hardie, like Whannell, is from Australia; the pic will shoot in Whannell’s hometown of Melbourne. Hardie is onscreen in Mel Gibson’s Hacksaw Ridge and his recent credits include The Light Between Oceans and Russell Crowe’s The Water Diviner. He is repped by Grandview and Lisa Mann Creative Management in Australia.

Will Peltz has booked a supporting role in Sierra Burgess Is A Loser, Black Label Media’s modern Cyrano de Bergerac movie starring Stranger Things’ Shannon Purser as the title character, Kristine Froseth and RJ Cylerx. Peltz, whose credits include Jason Reitman’s Men, Women, And Children and Universal’s Unfriended, will play Spence, the cool guy who Veronica (Froseth) has a crush on in the pic, written by Lindsey Beer, being directed by Ian Samuels and set at a Beverly Hills high school. Black Label’s Molly Smith, Rachel Smith, Trent Luckinbull and Thad Luckinbill are producing. Peltz is repped by Gersh and Industry Entertainment.