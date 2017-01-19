EXCLUSIVE: Ben Mendelsohn, Edie Falco and Thomas Mann have been set to star in Nicole Holofcener’s new project, The Land of Steady Habits. The film, based on Ted Thompson’s novel, reunites Holofcener with frequent collaborator Anthony Bregman, who will produce through his New York-based banner Likely Story with Stefanie Azpiazu.

Netflix is fully-financing the project and distributing worldwide.

Holofcener will direct from her own adapted script, which focuses on Anders Hill (Mendelsohn), a man in his mid-fifties who is newly retired. He’s been long ensconced in “the land of steady habits,” – the affluent hamlets of Connecticut that dot the commuter rail line – and is finally ready to reap the rewards of a sensible life.

With his grown son’s (Mann) college tuition paid in full, Anders decides he’s had enough of steady habits. So, he leaves his wife (Falco), buys a condo and waits for the freedom to transform him. Stripped of the comforts of his previous identity, he embarks on a clumsy and heartbreaking journey to reconcile his past with his present.

The well-respected Holofcener is the writer-director behind indie titles such as 2013’s romantic comedy Enough Said, starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus and the late James Gandolfini. She also wrote and directed Catherine Keener and Jason Isaacs starrer Friends With Money and adapted Laura Lippman’s novel Every Secret Thing for director Amy Berg. That film starred Diane Lane, Elizabeth Banks and Dakota Fanning. All three titles were produced by Bregman.

Mendelsohn recently starred in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, in which he played chief bad guy Orson Krennic. He’s had roles in Derek Cianfrance’s The Place Beyond the Pines, Brit indie Starred Up and can next be seen in Working Title’s Winston Churchill project Darkest Hour. He’s also starring in Lionsgate/Summit’s reboot of Robin Hood, set for 2018.

Falco, best known for her roles in The Sopranos and Nurse Jackie, starred alongside Robert DeNiro and Billy Crystal in the The Comedian last year. She’s soon up in Bleeker Street’s Iraq war drama Megan Leavey with Kate Mara and Gillian Robespierre’s upcoming comedy Landline.

Hot young actor Mann’s credits include Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters and the Fargo TV series. He’s next in Legendary/Warner Bros’ Kong: Skull Island and Andrew Haigh’s much-anticipated Lean on Pete.

Bregman is on a roll with his Likely Story banner. His credits include Foxcatcher, Sing Street, Warner Bros’ Collateral Beauty and the upcoming adaptation of Dave Eggers’ hit novel The Circle with Tom Hanks and Emma Watson.

