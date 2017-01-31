One last spin on the ballroom floor before Beauty and the Beast hits theaters March 17: Disney released the final trailer tonight for the live-action revisit of the animated classic.

“You must finally learn to love,” says Ewan McGregor’s Lumière to Dan Stevens’ Beast, and from the looks of things the big buffalo-faced prince does just that. Fans who grew up with the 1991 animated original will be happy to see what appears to be a faithful re-creation of the Beast’s famous ballroom waltz with Belle (here played by Emma Watson).

Disney dropped the trailer during tonight’s The Bachelor on ABC, the last clip before the film hits theaters.

In addition to Watson, Stevens and McGregor, Bill Condon’s film stars Luke Evans as the handsome Gaston, Kevin Kline as Belle’s dad Maurice and Josh Gad as Gaston’s aide-de-camp. Also in the cast: Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Ian McKellen, Stanley Tucci, Audra McDonald and Emma Thompson.

Beauty and the Beast is produced by Mandeville Films’ David Hoberman and Todd Lieberman, with Alan Menken providing his score that includes new recordings of the original songs written by Menken and Howard Ashman. Several new songs have been written by Menken and Tim Rice.

Take a look at the clip above.