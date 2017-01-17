EXCLUSIVE: With the 2017 Sundance Film Festival kicking off Thursday, here’s the first clip to bow for Beatriz At Dinner, the Miguel Arteta-directed drama penned by Mike White. The pic has its world premiere in the Premieres section of the fest and its first public screening is January 23 at Park City’s Eccles Theatre.

To match the writer-director cred, the cast is loaded too: Salma Hayek, John Lithgow, Chloe Sevigny, Connie Britton, Amy Landecker, David Warshofsky and Jay Duplass star. Hayek plays a holistic therapist who, after treating the mother of a young woman she helped recover from chemotherapy, is invited to stay for a dinner celebrating a lucrative business deal scored by Doug (Lithgow). Things devolve, though, and the guests are eventually pitted into opposing forces between the two.

The movie is a Bron Studios/Killer Films production in association with Creative Media, and Aaron L. Gilbert, Pamela Koffler, David Hinojosa and Christine Vachon are producers.

Check out the clip above.