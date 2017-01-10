BBC is partnering with Atlantic Productions for an ambitious new series dubbed Mission Galapagos. The 3×60 series, which is presented by Liz Bonnin, will follow a team of international scientists as they embark upon a journey of discovery across the Galapagos islands aboard a state-of-the-art high-tech research vessel. The team will explore the deepest depths of the ocean, journey inside volcanic craters and visit the Scalesia forests. It’s commissioned by BBC One and will be distributed globally by BBC Worldwide. Mission Galapagos is set to air on BBC One in the first quarter of 2017.

South Korean culture minister Cho Yoon-sun has admitted the existence of a state-compiled “blacklist” of artists, which the government used to keep tabs on artists who were banned from receiving public support. According to a report in The Korea Times, the alleged blacklist included some of South Korea’s most well-known cultural figures including Old Boy director Park Chan-wook and poet Ko Un. They were listed for putting their names on statements criticizing the government of the 2014 Seoul ferry disaster. The minister made the remarks during a parliamentary hearing of former President Park Geun-hye, who was impeached last month following a corruption scandal. Cho, one of the former president’s closest aids said: “As far as I know, there was a list of artists who were banned from receiving state support for their political beliefs.”