“Can I get a room?” We’re getting our first look at Rihanna as the iconic character Marion Crane ahead of the premiere of the fifth and final season of the Psycho prequel on February 20.

Marion is one of several new characters who find their way to Bates Motel this season to further complicate Norman’s life. Season 5 picks up picks up nearly two years after Norman (Freddie Highmore) murdered his mother. He’s now a grown man, living a double life. Publicly he’s a happy and well-adjusted member of the White Pine Bay community, but at home he struggles; his violent blackouts continue to increase as ‘Mother’ (Vera Farmiga) threatens to take over his mind completely. Meanwhile, Dylan (Max Thieriot) and Emma (Olivia Cooke), now with lives of their own, soon find themselves drawn back into Norman’s insanity, while a vengeful Romero (Nestor Carbonell) hungers for a chance to destroy his stepson.

Bates Motel is produced by Universal Television for A&E Network with Cuse Productions and Kerry Ehrin Productions. Tucker Gates, Farmiga and Tom Szentgyorgyi also serve as executive producers.

Check out the clip above and let us know what you think.