There’s very little dialogue in the trailer for the fifth and final season of A&E’s Psycho prequel Bates Motel. Six words to be exact — a call from ‘Mother’: “Norman… dinner” to which Norman (Freddie Highmore) replies, “I’ll be back soon.” There is much suspense, however, set to the tune of Rosemary Clooney’s 1950s hit “Come On-A My House.”

From writers/executive producers Kerry Ehrin and Carlton Cuse, Bates Motel Season 5 picks up almost two years after the death of ‘Mother’ and finds Norman, a grown man now, living a double life. Publicly he’s a happy and well-adjusted member of the White Pine Bay community, but at home Norman struggles; his violent blackouts continue to increase as ‘Mother’ (Vera Farmiga) threatens to take over his mind completely. Meanwhile, Dylan Massett (Max Thierot) and Emma Decody (Olivia Cooke), since leaving White Pine Bay, have been living their lives blissfully unaware of Norma’s death and Norman’s full-on descent into psychosis. Unfortunately, for them, they will soon find themselves drawn back into Norman’s insanity, while a vengeful Alex Romero (Nestor Carbonell), who is currently incarcerated for perjury, hungers for a chance to destroy his stepson and avenge the murder of his one true love Norma Bates.

Bates Motel is produced by Universal Television for A&E Network with Cuse Productions and Kerry Ehrin Productions. Tucker Gates, Farmiga and Tom Szentgyorgyi also serve as executive producers.

Season 5 premieres February 20 at 10 PM on A&E.