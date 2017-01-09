The Walking Dead alum Austin Nichols has landed a recurring role on the fifth and final season of A&E’s Psycho prequel Bates Motel.

Nichols will play Sam Loomis, a mysterious and charismatic newcomer to White Pine Bay who quickly antagonizes Norman Bates (Freddie Highmore) when he tries to involve the Bates Motel’s owner in his web of lies.

The fifth and final season picks up almost two years after Norma’s (Vera Farmiga) death and finds Norman (Highmore) living a double life. Publicly a happy and well-adjusted member of the White Pine Bay community, Norman struggles at home, where his violent blackouts are increasing as “Mother” threatens to take him over completely. Meanwhile, Dylan (Max Thieriot) and Emma (Olivia Cooke), now with lives of their own, soon find themselves drawn back into Norman’s insanity, while a vengeful Romero (Nestor Carbonell) hungers for a chance to destroy his stepson.

Nichols is coming off a series regular role as Spencer on The Walking Dead. His other TV credits include a recurring on Ray Donovan, along with One Tree Hill, Friday Night Lights and HBO’s John From Cincinnati. He’s repped by UTA and Silver Lining Entertainment.

Bates Motel Season 5 premieres Monday, February 20 at 10 PM.