A four-episode week of Comedy Central’s Barstool Rundown will lead up to Houston’s Super Bowl on February 5. The Barstool Rundown: Live From Houston, featuring four half-hour sports comedy specials, kicks off Monday, January 30 at midnight ET/PT and runs through Thursday, February 2.

The specials, from Comedy Central and Barstool Sports, mark the popular podcasters’ entry into long-form television. Like the group’s video series, the live Barstool Rundown will feature Dave Portnoy (El Pres), Kevin Clancy (KFC) and Dan Katz’s (Big Cat), this time reporting live from a sports bar in Houston.

“We created the Rundown in 2013 to bring to life the biggest topics from the blog,” said Portnoy, Founder of Barstool Sports. “We’ve filmed it most everywhere – our apartments, Barstool’s original office in Milton, MA, on the Golden Gate Bridge, in the back of my 1980 Bronco. We’re excited to bring Barstool, our crowd and the Rundown to Comedy Central live from Houston.”

The Barstool Rundown: Live From Houston will be executive produced and written by Portnoy, Clancy, Katz and Erika Nardini, CEO of Barstool Sports. Sarah Babineau and Ari Pearce are the Executives in Charge of Production for Comedy Central.