Barry Watson (Samantha Who?, 7th Heaven) has been tapped to star and Raquel Welch will recur in , a comedy set to premiere in June on UP. Also cast in the 10-episode family dramedy created, written and executive produced by Nina Colman are Zenia Marie Marshall (Summer of Dreams), Lilah Fitzgerald (Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce) and Audrey Smallman (Family for Christmas).

Watson stars as Ricky Cooper, a single dad raising three daughters. Ricky had the perfect life: A former professional baseball player, he was married to Isabella, the love of his life. Ricky’s world comes crashing down when Isabella passes away, leaving him to raise three daughters alone. Date My Dad picks up three years later as Ricky is raising the girls with the help of his live-in mother-in-law, Rosa (Welch). On his 40th birthday, Ricky experiences a different type of crisis when Rosa unexpectedly announces that she is moving. He becomes panic-stricken knowing he will have to tackle everything from makeup to boys to driving on his own. His daughters – Mirabel (15), portrayed by Marshall, Elisa (12), played by Fitzgerald, and Gigi (8), played by Smallman – also have been busy. They have taken matters into their own hands by making it their mission to get their dad back in the dating game.

“Barry is a versatile actor that will shine as a single dad and former professional athlete in comedic as well as endearing moments,” said Barbara Fisher, SVP Original Programming at UP. “He’s beloved by the UP audience and will appeal to new viewers who tune in to watch a familiar face. The iconic and legendary Raquel Welch as his saucy and young-at-heart mother-in-law will create the perfect dynamic of witty banter while always keeping family at the center.”

Date My Dad is executive produced by 50° North’s Sacha McLean, Jason McLean, David McLean and Charles Lyall, along with EveryWhere Studios’ Dan Angel, Tom Mazza and David Calvert Jones.