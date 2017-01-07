Donald Trump may have problems getting an A-list crowd to his inauguration but President Barack Obama and the First Lady threw a party last night that saw long time supporters like Steven Spielberg, Meryl Streep, Tyler Perry, George Lucas, Oprah Winfrey, David Letterman, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen at the White House.

“I think everyone there would agree, it was breathtaking,” one attendee told Deadline afterwards of the First Couple’s final big get together Friday at the Executive Mansion. While the White House didn’t reveal any particulars, also among the Hollywood crowd invited to what we will call a Golden Globes East bash were Stevie Wonder, Robert De Niro, Lena Dunham, Samuel L. Jackson, Jon Hamm, and Chance The Rapper. Additionally, Gloria Estefan, Bradley Cooper, Steve Harvey, Paul McCartney, documentarian Ken Burns and ex-SNLer Jay Pharoah were there, as was producer Will Packer – who posted this pic with pals online.

Kingdom‘s Nick Jonas and Jonathan Tucker were at the White House too – in what seemed to be a dash to the bash.

Straight off the plane to the White House… https://t.co/USwdmkCG9j — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) January 7, 2017

Of course, with a deep donor base in Tinseltown, the Obamas have hosted plenty of A-list soirees over the years and invited the likes of Jeffrey Katzenberg, Netflix brass and Bob Iger to more than one state dinner, but last night had to put almost any awards ceremony coming up to shame.

Obama Going Away Party. I’m charged up. 💪🏾💪🏾✊🏾✊🏾👔🍾👶🏾💯 — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) January 6, 2017

President Obama is set to deliver his farewell address to the nation on January 10 – and he’ll likely be the only star power he’ll need that night.