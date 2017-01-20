EXCLUSIVE: “Let’s make a list of our top ten fights of all time.” So begins a clip of Band Aid, dropped ahead of its world premiere Tuesday at the Sundance Film Festival.

Directed, written by and starring Zoe Lister-Jones, Band Aid is the story of a couple, Anna (Lister-Jones) and Ben (Adam Pally), who can’t stop fighting. Advised by their therapist to try and work through their grief unconventionally, they are reminded of their shared love of music. In a last-ditch effort to save their marriage, they decide to turn all their fights into song, and with the help of their neighbor Dave (Fred Armisen) who was once a drummer, they start a band. Hannah Simone, Angelique Cabral, Majandra Delfino and Brooklyn Decker also star.

Band Aid is the directorial debut of Life in Pieces star Lister-Jones, who hired an all-female production crew for the pic.

Band Aid premieres Tuesday, January 24 at the Eccles Theatre.

Check out the clip above and let us know what you think.