Graceland alumna Serinda Swan is set for a recurring role opposite Dwayne Johnson on the upcoming third season of HBO comedy series Ballers.

Swan plays Chloe Day, a smart, sexy, hotel management executive at the nicest resort hotel in Las Vegas, in a season-long arc.

Looking at the whirlwind lifestyles and real-life problems of former and current football players, Ballers stars Johnson as ex-superstar Spencer Strasmore, who has reinvented himself as a financial manager for today’s players in sun-soaked Miami.

Swan’s recent television credits include starring roles in Breakout Kings and Graceland, as well as a recurring arc on Chicago Fire. Feature credits include her recently wrapped Blood On Wheels, produced by James Franco, as well as Disney’s Tron and Fox’s Percy Jackson franchise. She is repped by APA, Elevate Entertainment, and Performers Management in Canada.