BAFTA has unveiled this year’s selection of its EE Rising Star Award, which shines the spotlight on young talent that has “captured the attention of both the public and the film industry.” This year’s crop includes Lucas Hedges, Tom Holland, Ruth Negga, Anya Taylor-Joy and Laia Costa.

This is the only BAFTA award that is decided by public vote and nominees were selected from a group of jurors included actor Will Poulter, presenter Edith Bowman and casting director Lucy Bevan.

Hedges stars alongside Casey Affleck and Michelle Williams in Kenneth Lonergan’s Manchester by the Sea. He first broke onto the scene when he was cast as Redford in Wes Anderson’s Moonrise Kingdom and went on to star in the director’s hit The Grand Budapest Hotel. He’s had other notable roles in films such as as Jason Reitman’s Labor Day and Terry Gilliam’s The Zero Theorem. Hedges can next be seen in Greta Gerwig’s directorial debut Lady Bird and Martin McDonagh’s Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Tom Dymond

Holland is best known for his role as Spider-man in Marvel’s Cinematic Universe. He starred as the iconic superhero in Captain America: Civil War alongside Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans and has recently wrapped filming Spider-Man: Homecoming, with Michael Keaton. He made his screen debut in Juan Antonio Bayona’s The Impossible and additional credits include Ron Howard’s In The Heart of the Sea, Steven Knight’s Locke and upcoming James Gray title The Lost City of Z.

Negga recently starred in Jeff Nichols’ Loving opposite Joel Edgerton. The duo play Mildred and Richard Loving, the couple behind the pivotal 1967 civil rights case that changed U.S. history. She has a starring role opposite Dominic Cooper in AMC’s Preacher and made her screen debut in Irish film Capital Letters.

Taylor-Joy is best-known for her debut film role in Robert Egger’s The Witch. She’s starred in sci-fi horror pic Morgan, directed by Luke Scott, as well as Vikram Gandhi’s Barry. She can next be seen alongside James McAvoy in M. Night Shyamalan’s thriller Split.

Costa recently starred in Sebastian Schipper’s Victoria, a film almost entirely improvised by the actors and shot in one single take. Prior to this, she had the lead role in Russian film Fort Ross, directed by Yuriy Moroz and has also starred in Palm Trees in the Snow. A Spanish native, Costa has worked extensively in her native country in local TV shows such as Cities, the Spanish remake of Brit TV series Dates, Carlos, Rey Emperador and Polseres Vermelles. She also stars in Matthew Brown’s upcoming title Maine and Martin Hodara’s Neive Negra.

The Rising Star winner will be announced at the BAFTA Film Awards on February 12 at London’s Royal Albert Hall. Voting is now open to the public at ee.co.uk/BAFTA.