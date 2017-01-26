ITV has commissioned STV Productions to make 20 episodes of Armoza Formats’ game show Babushka, a high-stakes prime time game show. Set to transmit this year, the deal marks the first time STV has partnered with Armoza. Show sees contestants presented with 10 giant Russian babushka dolls, eight of which must be opened for the chance to win up to £44,000 ($55,500). If a babushka is empty, the contestant loses all the money they have accumulated whereas if there is a smaller doll inside, they continue to win. “Like all the best formats, ‘Babushka’ is simple, addictive and slightly unhinged, and we’re really excited to be working with ITV to bring this to their audience,” said STV Productions’ Head of Entertainment Gary Chippington.

BBC Four has picked up Spanish thriller I Know Who You Are. The 10×70 crime drama centers on a family tearing itself apart following the disappearance of a loved one. When a 55 year-old criminal lawyer and university professor staggers along a highway following a terrible accident, it seems he has amnesia. But when the police search his car, they also find the mobile phone of his 23 year-old niece who disappeared the same night as the accident. With evidence pointing to the fact he killed her, he must work to prove his innocence. Series is directed and exec produced by Pau Freixas and head writer is Ivan Mercadé. It’s produced by Filmax International and Mediaset España and distributed by Arrow Films. It’s set to transmit on BBC Four later this year.

A+E Networks has scored a raft of program sales deals in Canada. From the scripted catalogue, Corus’ Historia will premiere Roots in French-speaking Canada while in English-speaking Canada, History premiered Six on January 18 and snapped up Knightfall in addition to unscripted hits Donnie Loves Jenny slated for Slice, and Psychic Kids headed to Own plus Crime + Investigation. Roots was also picked up for English-speaking Canada by streaming service Crave and And Then There Were None and UnReal have been picked up by SRC in French-speaking Canada. Further unscripted sales include Paranormal State, Possessed, Homegrown, Makeover and Doomsday: 10 Ways The World Will End to Blue Ant. SRC has renewed Big History, Mankind: The Story of Us and Pope Benedict for Explora.