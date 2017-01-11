EXCLUSIVE: Fresh off its L.A. Muse Award and world premiere at the Los Angeles Film Festival last year, coming of age dramedy Namour has been picked up by Ava DuVernay’s film collective ARRAY.

“Writer-director Heidi Saman’s portrayal of frustration and anxiety within the American immigrant community is heartfelt yet elegantly understated in Namour,” said ARRAY’s Executive Director Tilane Jones today. “We’re excited to introduce Saman’s stirring debut feature film to an international film audience.”

Set to premiere on-demand and theatrically on March 15 this year, Namour‘s rights were acquired by ARRAY for the Unites States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, Ireland and New Zealand. As with previous ARAAY acquisitions, the Namour deal was put together by Gordon Bobb of Del, Shaw, Moonves, Tanaka, Finkelstein & Lezcano for DuVernay’s collective. Producer Matthew Keene Smith handled talks for the filmmakers.

The 15th feature acquisition by ARRAY, Namour tells the tale of the Karim Saleh played Steven Bassem, a young adult who feels trapped between his service industry gig as a valet for an upscale City of Angels restaurant and the desires of his Arab-American immigrant family.The Iron Man 2 actor is joined in Namour by 20th Century Woman’s Waleed Zuaiter and the debut of Wedad Abdou.