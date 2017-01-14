TBS has opted not to go forward with Nightmare Time, its comedy horror anthology pilot from Parks and Recreation alum Aubrey Plaza.

Written by Plaza, Darcy Fowler, Kieran Valla, and Seth Kirschner, Nightmare Time was set in Aubrey Plaza’s Nightmare Clinic, where celebrity guests check in to overcome recurring nightmares. Every episode was to feature two insane nightmares, inspired by the horrors of modern society and uses tropes and touchstones of the horror genre to guide audiences through its absurd universe.

Plaza, who is a series regular on FX’s X-Men-themed upcoming drama series Legion, guest starred in the pilot and executive produced the project.

While Nightmare Time was a more experimental and out-there concept that TBS took a chance on, the network remains high on the anthology comedy genre. TBS has Greg Garcia’s upcoming vacation home anthology The Guest Book.