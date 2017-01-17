EXCLUSIVE: Warner Bros. is negotiating to get the feature rights for the Japanese manga IP Attack on Titan, which was written and illustrated by Hajime Isayama and has been churned out for both TV and films in Japan. The project is for its Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them producer David Heyman.
The story follows humans living behind a wall through generations to keep themselves safe from the alien Titans. However, curious as to what is beyond the wall, they form a scouting mission. It is not long before they find themselves battling the Titans as they try to save humanity once again.
The feature would be a remake of the Japanese film that was done in two parts. In 2015, Part 1 ended up as the seventh-highest-grossing locally produced film. Part II did not do as well.
Clearly, the studio is hoping to develop yet another property out of the anime world following that of Akira. Attack on Titan has spawned not only a feature and TV series but animation and video games.
Beats developing an original idea.
As a US major motion picture, this feels like a 150 million dollar setup for disaster. Unless heavily adapted (structural comp being Pacific Rim), this IP as a high-fidelity adaption doesn’t have the dramatic structure to make a good feature. Based on the original content, Attack on Titan should be an action training film (Top Gun). Could it be a success as a low-fidelity adaption — hell yeah — but the structure and content of what that film looks like vs the series/manga is so disparate that it begs the question why not make an original film. We all know the answer to that, but it still makes me sad. I hope for the best possible version of this if it goes through, but this one in particular just feels doomed.
All the protagonist save for the female are white people. Anyone complaining about whitewashing will sound stupid.