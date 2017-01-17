EXCLUSIVE: Warner Bros. is negotiating to get the feature rights for the Japanese manga IP Attack on Titan, which was written and illustrated by Hajime Isayama and has been churned out for both TV and films in Japan. The project is for its Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them producer David Heyman.

The story follows humans living behind a wall through generations to keep themselves safe from the alien Titans. However, curious as to what is beyond the wall, they form a scouting mission. It is not long before they find themselves battling the Titans as they try to save humanity once again.

The feature would be a remake of the Japanese film that was done in two parts. In 2015, Part 1 ended up as the seventh-highest-grossing locally produced film. Part II did not do as well.

Clearly, the studio is hoping to develop yet another property out of the anime world following that of Akira. Attack on Titan has spawned not only a feature and TV series but animation and video games.