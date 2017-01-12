AT&T’s lobbying effort for its $85 billion acquisition of Time Warner reaches Donald Trump this morning: He’s meeting with the telco’s CEO Randall Stephenson.

The company chief was seen entering Trump Tower in Manhattan this morning, and Bloomberg says the meeting is to discuss the deal which the president-elect has opposed.

Presidents typically leave decisions to approve or reject business mergers to antitrust officials (in this case at the Justice Department) and — when broadcast licenses or major communications media are involved — the FCC.

But the President-elect has publicly attacked the AT&T-Time Warner union. He tweeted in October that “It’s too much concentration of power in the hands of too few.”

Yesterday, at a news conference, Trump refused to take a question from Time Warner’s CNN, which had broken the story about intelligence agencies telling him and others that the Russian government might have compromising information about him.

Also potentially worrisome for AT&T: Trump’s choice for Attorney General, Sen. Jeff Sessions, said in a confirmation hearing this week that he feels “no hesitation to say certain mergers should not occur.”