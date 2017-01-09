Freshman breakout Atlanta is taking home the Golden Globe for Best Television Series Comedy or Musical.

Atlanta creator and star Donald Glover accepted the award on behalf of the cast and producers. “I really want to thank Atlanta and all the black folks in Atlanta.. just for being alive …just for being amazing people …I couldn’t be here without Atlanta.” He also noted hip hop group Migos, “not for being in the show but for making “Bad and Boujee”, .. like that’s the best song ever.”

Created by and starring Glover, Atlanta focuses on two cousins (Glover and Brian Tyree Henry) who work through the Atlanta music scene in order to better their lives and the lives of their families. Zazie Beetz and Lakeith Stanfield co-star.

The series got an early second season renewal by FX just two weeks in to its freshman run, a rarity for the network which usually waits for comprehensive DVR and VOD data before making those decisions. But the comedy has been a breakout with very strong reviews and big ratings. It had early awards season wins, snagging the Critics’ Choice Most Exciting New Series award and Best Actor in a Comedy Series award for Glover. It also received a 2017 PGA Awards nomination for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Comedy, three 2017 WGA Awards nominations for comedy series, new series, and episodic comedy, and a 2017 People’s Choice Awards nom for Favorite Cable TV Comedy.

Atlanta beat out other best comedy or musical series nominees, Black-ish, Veep, Transparent, and last year’s winner Mozart in the Jungle.