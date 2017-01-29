Just as Donald Trump’s travel ban raised the question of whether Iranian director Asghar Farhadi could attend next month’s Academy Awards, the director’s Oscar nominated The Salesman grabbed the weekend box office’s best per theater average ($23,690), with a total take of $71,071. The film opened in limited release via Cohen Media Group.

Mexico’s Un Padre No Tan Padre from Pantelion/Lionsgate took its bow in 312 locations on Friday, grossing north of $1 M. Both China Lion and Well Go USA launched Chinese titles over the weekend: Jackie Chan’s Kung Fu Yoga (Well Go USA) grossed $112,300 from just 14 runs, while Buddies In India (China Lion) played 55 locations, taking in $190,000. Sony Classics added theaters for its Oscar nominated animated feature The Red Turtle in its second frame grossing nearly $66K while the distributor added runs for its Best Foreign Language nominee Toni Erdmann. In the wake of this past week’s nominations, La La Land, Manchester By the Sea, Jackie and Moonlight also expanded.

NEW RELEASES

Buddies In India (China Lion) NEW [55 Theaters] Weekend $190,000, Average $3,454

Kung Fu Yoga (Well Go USA) NEW [14 Theaters] Weekend $112,300, Average $8,021

Un Padre No Tan Padre (Pantelion/Lionsgate) NEW [312 Theaters] Weekend $1,025,000, Average $3,285

Raees (Zee Studios) NEW [265 Theaters] Weekend $1,854,000, Average $6,996

The Salesman (Cohen Media Group) NEW [3 Theaters] Weekend $71,071, Average $23,690

RETURNING/SECOND WEEKEND

The Red Turtle (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 2 [15 Theaters] Weekend $65,955, Average $4,397, Cume $115,278

The Sunshine Makers (FilmRise Releasing) Week 2 [7 Theaters] Weekend $3,200, Average $457, Cume $5,878

HOLDOVERS / THIRD+ WEEKENDS

Worlds Apart (Cinema Libre) Week 3 [1 Theater] Weekend $3,600, Cume $45,993

20th Century Women (Annapurna/A24) Week 5 [650 Theaters] Weekend $938,340, Average $1,444, Cume $3,966,844

Paterson (Amazon Studios/Bleecker Street) Week 5 [51 Theaters] Weekend $173,438, Average $3,401, Cume $792,880

Toni Erdmann (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 5 [20 Theaters] Weekend $102,294, Average $5,115, Cume $380,897

Julieta (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 6 [48 Theaters] Weekend $126,417, Average $2,634, Cume $844,572

Neruda (The Orchard) Week 7 [28 Theaters] Weekend $69,405, Average $2,479, Cume $438,538

La La Land (Lionsgate) Week 8 [3,136 Theaters] Weekend $12,050,000, Average $3,842, Cume $106,509,372

Jackie (Fox Searchlight) Week 9 [508 Theaters] Weekend $665,000, Average $1,309, Cume $12,183,848

Lion (The Weinstein Company) Week 10 [575 Theaters], Weekend $2,383,000, Average $4,144, Cume $19,752,872

Manchester By The Sea (Amazon Studios/Roadside Attractions) Week 11 [1,168 Theaters] Weekend $2,026,740, Average $1,752, Cume $41,540,879

Elle (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 12 [128 Theaters] Weekend $128,970, Average $1,008, Cume $1,789,203

The Eagle Huntress (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 13 [91 Theaters] Weekend $72,513, Average $797, Cume $2,854,970

Moonlight (A24) Week 15 [1,104 Theaters] Weekend $1,538,976, Average $1,394, Cume $17,764,355