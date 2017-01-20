The Casting Society of America gathered tonight to honor casting in film, TV and theater at the 32nd annual Artios Awards. The conventional wisdom of the 2017 Oscars is undisturbed as the year’s award-season regulars all took home wins in their respective categories.

Damien Chazelle’s modern musical La La Land won for the award for Feature Big Budget – Comedy, another feather in the nearly universally acclaimed film’s cap. But La La‘s closest competition didn’t go home empty handed, as Moonlight won for Feature Low Budget – Comedy or Drama, while Manchester By The Sea won for Feature Studio Or Independent – Drama.

20th Century Fox

Meanwhile, hit biopic Hidden Figures took home the award for Feature Big Budget – Drama. Interestingly, Hell Or High Water received the win for Feature Studio Or Independent – Comedy. That may come as a surprise to anyone who’s seen director David Mackenzie’s excellent neo-Western, but a win is a win, especially for a pic that has flown a bit under the radar compared to La La and Manchester. And in the animation category, the win went to Disney’s Moana.

On television, The People Vs. OJ Simpson continued the victory tour it’s been on since the Emmys with a win for Television Movie or Miniseries. Other TV wins include The CW’s Crazy Ex Girlfriend, currently in its second season, which won for Television Pilot And First Season – Comedy, and Mr. Robot, whose second season concluded in September, which won for Television Pilot And First Season – Drama.

And yes, Hamilton, which took home several Tony Awards last June, won tonight for NY Broadway Theater – Musical.

The full list of winners is below:

FEATURE BIG BUDGET – COMEDY

“La La Land” Deborah Aquila, Tricia Wood

FEATURE BIG BUDGET – DRAMA

“Hidden Figures” Victoria Thomas, Jackie Burch (Location Casting), Bonnie Grisan (Associate)

FEATURE STUDIO OR INDEPENDENT – COMEDY

“Hell or High Water” Richard Hicks, Jo Edna Boldin, Chris Redondo (Associate), Marie A.K. McMaster (Associate)

FEATURE STUDIO OR INDEPENDENT – DRAMA

“Manchester By the Sea” Douglas Aibel, Carolyn Pickman (Location Casting), Henry Russell Bergstein (Associate)

FEATURE LOW BUDGET – COMEDY OR DRAMA

“Moonlight” Yesi Ramirez

FEATURE ANIMATION

“Moana” Jamie Sparer Roberts, Rachel Sutton (Location Casting)

TELEVISION PILOT AND FIRST SEASON – COMEDY

“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” Felicia Fasano, Bernard Telsey, Tim Payne, Tara Nostramo (Associate), Conrad Woolfe (Associate), Abbie Brady-Dalton (Associate)

TELEVISION PILOT AND FIRST SEASON – DRAMA

“Mr. Robot” Susie Farris, Beth Bowling, Kim Miscia, Michael Rios (Associate) Melanie Crescenz (Associate)

TELEVISION SERIES – COMEDY

“Transparent” Eyde Belasco

TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

“Bloodline” Debra Zane, Lori Wyman (Location Casting), Shayna Markowitz (Associate), Marie-Thérèse Verbruggen (Associate), Erin Fragetta (Associate)

TELEVISION MOVIE OR MINISERIES

“The People VS. OJ Simpson” Jeanne McCarthy, Nicole Abellera Hallman, Courtney Bright, Nicole Daniels, Cara Chute Rosenbaum (Associate)

CHILDREN’S PILOT AND SERIES (LIVE ACTION)

“School of Rock” Suzanne Goddard-Smythe, Ty Harman (Associate)

TELEVISION ANIMATION

“Bob’s Burgers” Julie Ashton-Barson

TELEVISION UNSCRIPTED SERIES

“Billion Dollar Buyer” Candra Nazzaro

SHORT FILMS

“Youth” Adrienne Stern, Nina Henninger (Location Casting)

SHORT FORM/WEB SERIES

“Her Story” Geralyn Flood

NY BROADWAY THEATRE

“The Humans” Carrie Gardner

NY BROADWAY THEATRE – MUSICAL

“Hamilton” Bethany Knox

NY THEATRE – COMEDY AND MUSICAL

“Dear Evan Hansen” Tara Rubin, Lindsay Levine

NY THEATRE – DRAMA

“Buried Child” Judy Henderson

REGIONAL THEATRE EAST/WEST

“Grey Gardens” Duncan Stewart, Benton Whitley

LOS ANGELES THEATRE

“Bent” Heidi Levitt

SPECIAL THEATRICAL PERFORMANCE EAST/WEST

“Little Shop of Horrors” Carrie Gardner, Stephen Kopel

THEATRE TOURS

“Beautiful – The Carole King Musical” Stephen Kopel