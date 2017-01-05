The Art Directors Guild has unveiled nominees for 21st annual Excellence in Production Design Awards, with contenders in 11 categories announced this morning in theatrical motion pictures, TV, commercials and music videos. Winners will be revealed February 11 at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland.

Disney

Among the notables of the the film side, Marvel returns to the mix with a nom for Doctor Strange in the Fantasy category, where Guardians Of The Galaxy won last year — both are from production designer Charles Wood. Doctor Strange is joined by Paramount’s Arrival, Warner Bros’ Fantastic Beast, Sony’s Passengers and Disney’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Among the winners last year back as nominees this year: HBO’s Game Of Thrones in One-Hour Period Or Fantasy Single-Camera Series, a return for last year’s winner Deborah Riley; Silicon Valley and Richard Toyon in Half Hour Single-Camera Series; CBS’ The Big Bang Theory and Richard Schaffner in Multi-Camera Series; Derek McLane for the 2016 Oscars broadcast in Awards Or Event Special; and IFC’s Portlandia in Variety, Reality Or Competition Series.

This year’s noms feature a tie in two categories, with an extra nominee making the cut in the Period Film and Variety, Reality or Competition Series contests.

During the awards ceremony next month, My Fair Lady production designer Gene Allen will be enshrined into the ADG Hall of Fame. Four Lifetime Achievement Awards will also be presented: to production designer René Lagler, scenic artist Albert Obregon, set designer Cate Bangs and senior illustrator Joseph Musso.

Here is the list of nominees:

FEATURE FILM

Period Film

CAFÉ SOCIETY

Production Designer: SANTO LOQUASTO

FENCES

Production Designer: DAVID GROPMAN

HACKSAW RIDGE

Production Designer: BARRY ROBISON

HAIL, CAESAR!

Production Designer: JESS GONCHOR

HIDDEN FIGURES

Production Designer: WYNN THOMAS

JACKIE

Production Designer: JEAN RABASSE

Fantasy Film

ARRIVAL

Production Designer: PATRICE VERMETTE

DOCTOR STRANGE

Production Designer: CHARLES WOOD

FANTASTIC BEASTS AND WHERE TO FIND THEM

Production Designer: STUART CRAIG

PASSENGERS

Production Designer: GUY HENDRIX DYAS

ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY

Production Designers: DOUG CHIANG, NEIL LAMONT

Contemporary Film

HELL OR HIGH WATER

Production Designer: TOM DUFFIELD

LA LA LAND

Production Designer: DAVID WASCO

LION

Production Designer: CHRIS KENNEDY

MANCHESTER BY THE SEA

Production Designer: RUTH DE JONG

NOCTURNAL ANIMALS

Production Designer: SHANE VALENTINO

TELEVISION

One-Hour Period Or Fantasy Single-Camera Series

GAME OF THRONES: “Blood of My Blood,” “The Broken Man,” “No One”

Production Designer: DEBORAH RILEY

STRANGER THINGS: “The Vanishing of Will Byers,” “Holly, Jolly,” “The Upside Down”

Production Designer: CHRIS TRUJILLO

THE CROWN: “Wolferton Splash,” “Hyde Park Corner,” “Smoke and Mirrors”

Production Designer: MARTIN CHILDS

THE MAN IN THE HIGH CASTLE: “The Tiger’s Cave,” “Land O’ Smiles,” “Fallout”

Production Designer: DREW BOUGHTON

WESTWORLD: “Pilot”

Production Designer: NATHAN CROWLEY

One-Hour Contemporary Single-Camera Series

BETTER CALL SAUL: “Inflatable,” “Fifi,” “Klick”

Production Designer: TONY FANNING

BLOODLINE: “Part 16,” “Part 21”

Production Designer: TIM GALVIN

HOUSE OF CARDS: “Chapter 41,” “Chapter 47,” “Chapter 48”

Production Designer: STEVE ARNOLD

MR. ROBOT: “Eps2.0_unm4sk-pt1.tc,” “Eps2.4_m4ster-slave.aes,” “Eps2.9_pyth0n-pt1.p7z”

Production Designer: ANASTASIA WHITE

PREACHER: “See,” “South Will Rise Again,” “Finish The Song”

Production Designer: DAVE BLASS

Television Movie Or Limited Series

AMERICAN HORROR STORY: ROANOKE: “Chapter 4”

Production Designer: ANDREW MURDOCK

BLACK MIRROR: “Nosedive,” “Playtest,” “San Junipero”

Production Designers: JOEL COLLINS, JAMES FOSTER, NICHOLAS PALMER

SHERLOCK: “The Abominable Bride”

Production Designer: ARWEL W. JONES

THE NIGHT OF: “Pilot”

Production Designer: PATRIZIA VON BRANDENSTEIN

THE PEOPLE v. O.J. SIMPSON: AMERICAN CRIME STORY: “100% Not Guilty,” “Marcia, Marcia, Marcia,” “Manna From Heaven”

Production Designer: JEFFREY MOSSA

Half Hour Single-Camera Series

MOZART IN THE JUNGLE: “Now I Will Sing”

Production Designer: TOMMASO ORTINO

SILICON VALLEY: “Two In The Box,” “Vachmanity Insanity,” “Daily Active Users”

Production Designer: RICHARD TOYON

TRANSPARENT: “If I Were A Bell”

Production Designer: CAT SMITH

THE LAST MAN ON EARTH: “Pitch Black,” “The Power of Power,” “Mama’s Hideaway”

Production Designer: BRUCE ROBERT HILL

VEEP: “Kissing Your Sister”

Production Designer: JIM GLOSTER

Multi-Camera Series

2 BROKE GIRLS: “And The 80’s Movie,” “And The Godmama Drama,” “And The Two Openings: Part Two”

Production Designer: GLENDA ROVELLO

BABY DADDY: “Love & Carriage,” “Room-Mating,” “Stupid Cupid”

Production Designer: GREG GRANDE

THE BIG BANG THEORY: “The Positive Negative Reaction,” “The Big Bear Precipitation,” “The Fermentation Bifurcation”

Production Designer: JOHN SHAFFNER

THE GREAT INDOORS: “Pilot”

Production Designer: GLENDA ROVELLO

THE RANCH: “Leavin’s Been Comin’ (For A Long, Long Time)”

Production Designer: JOHN SHAFFNER

Awards Or Event Special

BEYONCÉ: LEMONADE

Production Designer: HANNAH BEACHLER

GREASE LIVE!

Production Designer: DAVID KORINS

HAIRSPRAY LIVE!

Production Designer: DEREK McLANE

THE 68TH PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS

Production Designers: TAMLYN WRIGHT, BAZ HALPIN

THE OSCARS

Production Designer: DEREK McLANE

Short Format: Web Series, Music Video Or Commercial

ADIDAS: BASKETBALL NEEDS CREATORS

Production Designer: RUTH DE JONG

BEYONCÉ: LEMONADE “6 Inch”

Production Designer: JC MOLINA

BEYONCÉ: LEMONADE “Denial”

Production Designer: JASON HOUGAARD

BEYONCÉ: LEMONADE “Hold Up”

Production Designer: JASON HOUGAARD

iPHONE 7: BALLOONS

Production Designer: JAMES CHINLUND

Variety, Reality Or Competition Series

AMERICAN GRIT: “Ruck Up”

Production Designer: MERCEDES YOUNGER

PORTLANDIA: “Weirdo Beach”

Production Designer: SCHUYLER TELLEEN

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE: “Larry David/The 1975,” “Peter Dinklage/Gwen Stefani,” “Tom Hanks/Lady Gaga”

Production Designers: KEITH IAN RAYWOOD, EUGENE LEE, AKIRA YOSHIMURA, N. JOSEPH DeTULLIO

THE ELLEN DEGENERES SHOW: “Ellen’s Halloween Show”

Production Designer: KAREN WEBER

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON: “Ep. 0417,” “Ep. 0461,” “Ep. 0493”

Production Designers: EUGENE LEE, PETER BARAN

THE VOICE: “The Blind Auditions, Part 3,” “The Battles Premiere, Part 2”

Production Designers: ANTON GOSS, JAMES PEARSE CONNELLY