The Art Directors Guild has unveiled nominees for 21st annual Excellence in Production Design Awards, with contenders in 11 categories announced this morning in theatrical motion pictures, TV, commercials and music videos. Winners will be revealed February 11 at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland.
Among the notables of the the film side, Marvel returns to the mix with a nom for Doctor Strange in the Fantasy category, where Guardians Of The Galaxy won last year — both are from production designer Charles Wood. Doctor Strange is joined by Paramount’s Arrival, Warner Bros’ Fantastic Beast, Sony’s Passengers and Disney’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.
Among the winners last year back as nominees this year: HBO’s Game Of Thrones in One-Hour Period Or Fantasy Single-Camera Series, a return for last year’s winner Deborah Riley; Silicon Valley and Richard Toyon in Half Hour Single-Camera Series; CBS’ The Big Bang Theory and Richard Schaffner in Multi-Camera Series; Derek McLane for the 2016 Oscars broadcast in Awards Or Event Special; and IFC’s Portlandia in Variety, Reality Or Competition Series.
This year’s noms feature a tie in two categories, with an extra nominee making the cut in the Period Film and Variety, Reality or Competition Series contests.
During the awards ceremony next month, My Fair Lady production designer Gene Allen will be enshrined into the ADG Hall of Fame. Four Lifetime Achievement Awards will also be presented: to production designer René Lagler, scenic artist Albert Obregon, set designer Cate Bangs and senior illustrator Joseph Musso.
Here is the list of nominees:
FEATURE FILM
Period Film
CAFÉ SOCIETY
Production Designer: SANTO LOQUASTO
FENCES
Production Designer: DAVID GROPMAN
HACKSAW RIDGE
Production Designer: BARRY ROBISON
HAIL, CAESAR!
Production Designer: JESS GONCHOR
HIDDEN FIGURES
Production Designer: WYNN THOMAS
JACKIE
Production Designer: JEAN RABASSE
Fantasy Film
ARRIVAL
Production Designer: PATRICE VERMETTE
DOCTOR STRANGE
Production Designer: CHARLES WOOD
FANTASTIC BEASTS AND WHERE TO FIND THEM
Production Designer: STUART CRAIG
PASSENGERS
Production Designer: GUY HENDRIX DYAS
ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY
Production Designers: DOUG CHIANG, NEIL LAMONT
Contemporary Film
HELL OR HIGH WATER
Production Designer: TOM DUFFIELD
LA LA LAND
Production Designer: DAVID WASCO
LION
Production Designer: CHRIS KENNEDY
MANCHESTER BY THE SEA
Production Designer: RUTH DE JONG
NOCTURNAL ANIMALS
Production Designer: SHANE VALENTINO
TELEVISION
One-Hour Period Or Fantasy Single-Camera Series
GAME OF THRONES: “Blood of My Blood,” “The Broken Man,” “No One”
Production Designer: DEBORAH RILEY
STRANGER THINGS: “The Vanishing of Will Byers,” “Holly, Jolly,” “The Upside Down”
Production Designer: CHRIS TRUJILLO
THE CROWN: “Wolferton Splash,” “Hyde Park Corner,” “Smoke and Mirrors”
Production Designer: MARTIN CHILDS
THE MAN IN THE HIGH CASTLE: “The Tiger’s Cave,” “Land O’ Smiles,” “Fallout”
Production Designer: DREW BOUGHTON
WESTWORLD: “Pilot”
Production Designer: NATHAN CROWLEY
One-Hour Contemporary Single-Camera Series
BETTER CALL SAUL: “Inflatable,” “Fifi,” “Klick”
Production Designer: TONY FANNING
BLOODLINE: “Part 16,” “Part 21”
Production Designer: TIM GALVIN
HOUSE OF CARDS: “Chapter 41,” “Chapter 47,” “Chapter 48”
Production Designer: STEVE ARNOLD
MR. ROBOT: “Eps2.0_unm4sk-pt1.tc,” “Eps2.4_m4ster-slave.aes,” “Eps2.9_pyth0n-pt1.p7z”
Production Designer: ANASTASIA WHITE
PREACHER: “See,” “South Will Rise Again,” “Finish The Song”
Production Designer: DAVE BLASS
Television Movie Or Limited Series
AMERICAN HORROR STORY: ROANOKE: “Chapter 4”
Production Designer: ANDREW MURDOCK
BLACK MIRROR: “Nosedive,” “Playtest,” “San Junipero”
Production Designers: JOEL COLLINS, JAMES FOSTER, NICHOLAS PALMER
SHERLOCK: “The Abominable Bride”
Production Designer: ARWEL W. JONES
THE NIGHT OF: “Pilot”
Production Designer: PATRIZIA VON BRANDENSTEIN
THE PEOPLE v. O.J. SIMPSON: AMERICAN CRIME STORY: “100% Not Guilty,” “Marcia, Marcia, Marcia,” “Manna From Heaven”
Production Designer: JEFFREY MOSSA
Half Hour Single-Camera Series
MOZART IN THE JUNGLE: “Now I Will Sing”
Production Designer: TOMMASO ORTINO
SILICON VALLEY: “Two In The Box,” “Vachmanity Insanity,” “Daily Active Users”
Production Designer: RICHARD TOYON
TRANSPARENT: “If I Were A Bell”
Production Designer: CAT SMITH
THE LAST MAN ON EARTH: “Pitch Black,” “The Power of Power,” “Mama’s Hideaway”
Production Designer: BRUCE ROBERT HILL
VEEP: “Kissing Your Sister”
Production Designer: JIM GLOSTER
Multi-Camera Series
2 BROKE GIRLS: “And The 80’s Movie,” “And The Godmama Drama,” “And The Two Openings: Part Two”
Production Designer: GLENDA ROVELLO
BABY DADDY: “Love & Carriage,” “Room-Mating,” “Stupid Cupid”
Production Designer: GREG GRANDE
THE BIG BANG THEORY: “The Positive Negative Reaction,” “The Big Bear Precipitation,” “The Fermentation Bifurcation”
Production Designer: JOHN SHAFFNER
THE GREAT INDOORS: “Pilot”
Production Designer: GLENDA ROVELLO
THE RANCH: “Leavin’s Been Comin’ (For A Long, Long Time)”
Production Designer: JOHN SHAFFNER
Awards Or Event Special
BEYONCÉ: LEMONADE
Production Designer: HANNAH BEACHLER
GREASE LIVE!
Production Designer: DAVID KORINS
HAIRSPRAY LIVE!
Production Designer: DEREK McLANE
THE 68TH PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS
Production Designers: TAMLYN WRIGHT, BAZ HALPIN
THE OSCARS
Production Designer: DEREK McLANE
Short Format: Web Series, Music Video Or Commercial
ADIDAS: BASKETBALL NEEDS CREATORS
Production Designer: RUTH DE JONG
BEYONCÉ: LEMONADE “6 Inch”
Production Designer: JC MOLINA
BEYONCÉ: LEMONADE “Denial”
Production Designer: JASON HOUGAARD
BEYONCÉ: LEMONADE “Hold Up”
Production Designer: JASON HOUGAARD
iPHONE 7: BALLOONS
Production Designer: JAMES CHINLUND
Variety, Reality Or Competition Series
AMERICAN GRIT: “Ruck Up”
Production Designer: MERCEDES YOUNGER
PORTLANDIA: “Weirdo Beach”
Production Designer: SCHUYLER TELLEEN
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE: “Larry David/The 1975,” “Peter Dinklage/Gwen Stefani,” “Tom Hanks/Lady Gaga”
Production Designers: KEITH IAN RAYWOOD, EUGENE LEE, AKIRA YOSHIMURA, N. JOSEPH DeTULLIO
THE ELLEN DEGENERES SHOW: “Ellen’s Halloween Show”
Production Designer: KAREN WEBER
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON: “Ep. 0417,” “Ep. 0461,” “Ep. 0493”
Production Designers: EUGENE LEE, PETER BARAN
THE VOICE: “The Blind Auditions, Part 3,” “The Battles Premiere, Part 2”
Production Designers: ANTON GOSS, JAMES PEARSE CONNELLY
