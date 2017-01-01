After crossing $100M at global turnstiles in early December, Denis Villeneuve’s lyrical and pensive sci-fi pic, Arrival, has now traveled over the $150M mark worldwide. The Amy Adams- and Jeremy Renner-starrer is expected to finish the four-day domestic weekend with $92.4M and has an international box office total of $59.7M through Sunday for an estimated $152.1M worldwide cume. Paramount Pictures handles distribution in the U.S. and Canada, after a $20M deal at Cannes in 2014. FilmNation Entertainment is the international sales agent for all territories and Sony Pictures Releasing International has the movie in several offshore markets.

Arrival descended upon the Venice Film Festival in its world premiere last September and has been picking up kudos ever since. It has been named to the American Film Institute and National Board of Review’s Top Films of 2016 and Adams recently received the National Board of Review’s Best Actress Award. She also was honored by the 2016 Gotham Independent Film Awards with a career achievement nod and has Best Actress nominations from the Golden Globes and SAG.

Adams plays Louise Banks, an expert linguist who is recruited by the government to help communicate with aliens whose mysterious spacecraft, referred to as “shells,” begin to hover over Earth. As mankind teeters on the verge of global war, Banks must communicate with the heptapods to ascertain what they want and where they are from — but mostly if they are friend or foe. While she and the team race against time for answers, Banks takes a chance that could threaten her life, and possibly all of humanity.

Now entering the 8th week of release in the UK via distributor eOne, Arrival has grossed £9.2M ($11.4M) as of today. The film has notably surpassed the lifetime cumes of District 9 (£8.99M), and Villneuve’s own Prisoners (£7.33M) and Sicario (£4.96M). It’s the best-ever title for the director in that market.

Forest Whitaker, Michael Stuhlbarg and Mark O’Brien also star in the pic from Paramount, made in association with FilmNation, Lava Bear Films and 21 Laps Entertainment Production.

It’s produced by Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, Aaron Ryder and David Linde and based on Ted Chiang’s short story “Story of Your Life.” The screenplay is by Eric Heisserer.