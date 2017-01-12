Yes, we have been down this road before, but this time it looks like it is finally happening: a deal for a fifth season of Emmy-winning comedy series Arrested Development on Netflix. Creator Mitch Hurwitz, Netflix and producing companies 20th Century Fox TV and Imagine TV had long expressed their full commitment to doing a fifth installment of the cult comedy. The main stumbling block had been signing the cast as all actors have other engagements.

“We are close,” Arrested Development executive producer Brian Grazer told Deadline at TCA, where Imagine TV is presenting two new Fox drama series, 24: Legacy and Shots Fired. “I think we found a way to create the compensation structure for all the actors and create a work matrix so they can still make movies and do other things and it will all integrate. So we are really close — I think within a couple of weeks at the most.”

Grazer declined to discuss the premise of the upcoming fifth season. A year ago, Hurwitz shared with Deadline that he had conceived Season 5 of Arrested Development as a serialized murder mystery in the vein of then-red-hot Making a Murderer.

While he had been constantly reworking his scripts as time passed, one thing is for sure: Season 5 will be timely with Donald Trump as U.S. president.

In 2013, two years before Trump launched his presidential bid with a vow to build a wall along the Mexico border, Season 4 of Arrested Development had the Bluth clan set out to build a wall between the U.S. and Mexico to “keep Mexicans out,” and Lindsay Bluth’s “Put up the wall” speech landed her so much public support that she decided to run for office on the Republican ticket.