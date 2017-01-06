The New Celebrity Apprentice host Arnold Schwarzenegger this morning took the high road after his executive producer, aka POTUS-elect Donald Trump, took to Twitter to savage his performance in the ratings. Trump took time out from forming his cabinet, dismantling Obamacare, and pounding out a plan to finance the wall “Mexico” is going to pay for, to note, in the third person: “Wow the ratings are in and Arnold Schwarzenegger got ‘swamped’ (or destroyed) by comparison to the ratings machine, DJT. ”

I wish you the best of luck and I hope you'll work for ALL of the American people as aggressively as you worked for your ratings. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) January 6, 2017