The New Celebrity Apprentice host Arnold Schwarzenegger this morning took the high road after his executive producer, aka POTUS-elect Donald Trump, took to Twitter to savage his performance in the ratings. Trump took time out from forming his cabinet, dismantling Obamacare, and pounding out a plan to finance the wall “Mexico” is going to pay for, to note, in the third person: “Wow the ratings are in and Arnold Schwarzenegger got ‘swamped’ (or destroyed) by comparison to the ratings machine, DJT. ”
REX/Shutterstock
The guy’s still a producer on the show… why would he even go after it?
Props to the middle class for electing him.
Distraction. He wants us all to forget about the CIA briefing going down today on how Russia helped him get elected.
These shows are all fun.
Great production teams. Really well done.
First rate.
Dumb and dumber. And it’s just the beginning
It really feels like Trump is getting more unhinged every minute. We have to ask ourselves if his ( untreatable) personality disorder makes him unfit. How do we handle this threat to our national security? seriously, he is a lunatic. BTW since this is the most pressing issue of the day- I am sure many people chose not to watch this show because of Trump’s association with it .
Jeez, we’ve elected a fucking retard for the most powerful position in the world. Nice job retarded “deplorables”. Russians are laughing their asses off.
Arnies still a cool guy.. just got it wrong with Trump.. Lets give him ( Trump) a chance
Give Trump a chance to soak the taxpayers with the wall (he lied about Mexico paying for it), doing Putin’s bidding, rounding up all the Muslims… nope, not gonna give him a chance to do any of that.
Is there going to be at least one day where Trump doesn’t act like some insecure, man-baby?
No, there will literally not be a single day–until he completely implodes and becomes totally paranoid and unhinged. Hopefully there will be a few brave souls in proximity to him to stop him from doing something heinous.