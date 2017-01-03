Arnold Schwarzenegger revealed his version of Donald Trump’s “You’re fired” Celebrity Apprentice catchphrase tonight, dismissing contestants Carrie Keagan and Carnie Wilson with the no-brainer “You’re terminated.”

The Terminator star, former California governor and one-time Mr. Universe debuted his closely guarded – but unsurprising – catchphrase midway through tonight’s two-hour New Celebrity Apprentice premiere on NBC, dismissing Bravo talk show host and Sharknado 4 actress Keagan when the women’s team lost the first of two challenges.

When the ladies lost yet again – for making a lousy video about smiles – Schwarzenegger turned the new catchphrase on singer and Beach Boy offspring Wilson, whose major crime seemed to be hauling WNBA star Lisa Leslie and Jersey Shore‘s Snookie Polizzi to face Schwarzenegger’s ultimate wrath.

“I feel that you should have brought back Kyle,” Schwarzenegger told project manager Wilson, referring to the team’s weak link, actress and Paris Hilton aunt Kyle Richards. “I think you miscal-coo-lated. Therefore, Carnie, you’re terminated. Hasta la vista, baby.”

Also unveiled was what seemed to be the show’s version of etiquette in addressing Schwarzenegger: “Mr. Governor.” And rather than getting a limo ride to failure, the losers were escorted to a waiting helicopter – or “the choppa,” as it quickly became known.

The New Celebrity Apprentice airs Mondays at 8/7c on NBC.