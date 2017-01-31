Arnold Schwarzenegger, the former California governor-turned-Donald Trump’s Celebrity Apprentice replacement, dinged Trump’s temporary ban on immigrants from seven countries with majority Muslim populations saying the executive order was “vetted badly.”

“I know what he’s trying to accomplish — his fear about people coming in from other places, causing harm to the country,” Schwarzenegger said, giving his thoughts on the newly inaugurated President of the United States to Extra’s Mario Lopez at Universal Studios Hollywood, because, why not?

“There is another way to going about it to do it the right way and accomplish all of the goals. I think they were hasty with it,” Schwarzenegger told Lopez.

“To go and ban people who have a green card,” the Austria native added, “that means that the United States of America has given you permission to work here permanently and you are on the way to permanent citizenship. … I was in that position. … It’s crazy. It’s crazy and makes us look stupid when the White House is ill-prepared to put this kind of executive order out there.”

Added Schwarzenegger, “I hope this is a wake-up call for them.”

Trump, in turn, has mocked Schwarzenegger for the ratings on this latest iteration of Celebrity Apprentice with California’s former governor as host, though Trump remains an executive producer on the series.