Archer is moving from FX to its sister network FXX for Season 8 in the spring. The hit animated comedy series, which recently won an Emmy for Outstanding Animated Program, already has been renewed through Season 10.

If the news sounds familiar, that is because FX originally announced a year and a half ago that Archer would move to FXX for its seventh season in 2016. That didn’t happen, and the animated veteran stayed on the flagship FX, with the move quietly pushed to Season 8.

Archer‘s transfer underscores a major animation push for the comedy-centric FXX unveiled by FX Networks CEO John Landgraf in August. At FXX, Archer will join The Simpsons repeats as well as the Animation Domination High-Def block. FX’s Kate Lambert recently was tapped to lead the charge in the new initiative as SVP Series Development and Animation, overseeing the development of animated original series and shortform animated programs for FX and FXX, with a focus on the latter.

“Archer is an awesome addition to the growing slate of original comedies on FXX, where it will join It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Man Seeking Woman and You’re the Worst,” said FX Networks COO Chuck Saftler. “Adam Reed, Matt Thompson and Floyd County continue to make one of the funniest shows on television, and it’s great to see them earn the awards and acclaim that comes with one of the most loyal and avid fan bases in the industry.”

The upcoming season of Archer revolves around the hardboiled private eye Sterling Archer and his quest to find his partner’s killer in 1947 Los Angeles. The case proves to be more difficult than expected after Archer quickly gets mixed up in a deadly game of tug of war between L.A.’s most powerful crime bosses. The series features the voices of H. Jon Benjamin, Jessica Walter, Aisha Tyler, Judy Greer, Chris Parnell, Amber Nash, Adam Reed and Lucky Yates.

Archer was created by Reed and Floyd County Productions and is executive produced by Reed and Matt Thompson. The show is produced by FX Productions.