The Get Down actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has landed the role of villain Black Manta in Warner Bros upcoming film Aquaman, which stars Jason Momoa as the title character, as known as Arthur Curry, king of Atlantis. James Wan is directing the DC superhero pic that also stars Amber Heard as Mera, Queen of Atlantis and Patrick Wilson Aquaman’s supervillain half brother ORM.

Momoa’s Aquaman made a quick cameo in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and will re-join the team in the Zack Snyder-directed follow-up Justice League. WB has slated the stand-alone film for an October 5, 2018 release.

Mateen’s slate of upcoming projects include Paramount’s Baywatch re-imaging, Fox’s musical biopic The Greatest Showman On Earth, and Sidney Hall. He is repped by Gersh.