EXCLUSIVE: MGM is in talks with Anne Hathaway to team with Rebel Wilson in Nasty Women, the title of the Jac Schaeffer-scripted remake of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels. The comedy gender-reverses the 1988 Frank Oz-directed film that starred Steve Martin and Michael Caine as con men who try to swindle an heiress.

The title is clever, given the awareness it received when Donald Trump gave Hillary Clinton that moniker during the presidential debates. Hathaway and Wilson play the scam artists — one low rent and the other high class — who compete to swindle a naïve tech prodigy out of his fortune. Pin High Productions’ Roger Birnbaum and Wilson’s Camp Sugar Productions are producing, with Birnbaum coming off The Magnificent Seven. Schaeffer most recently scripted sci-fi comedy The Shower, which Hathaway is attached to star in for Warner Bros. Hathaway is engaged as part of the all-star ensemble cast of the Gary Ross-directed Ocean’s Eleven spinoff Ocean’s Eight. She’s repped by CAA and Management 360. Schaeffer’s Verve and Writ Large.