Annapurna Pictures now is employing a full marketing and distribution staff as the company expands into truly a mini-studio, reminiscent of the old Miramax but without the Harvey. It is now financing, marketing and distributing its own product and will be officially in full swing to try to hit Kathryn Bigelow’s Untitled Detroit Project out of the park when it rolls out on August 4. Marc Weinstock, who recently joined the company as President, will oversee the new division alongside President of Marketing, David Kaminow and President of Distribution, Erik Lomis.

It’s known that a number of executives have been joining the team over the past three months or so.

The division’s efforts will officially launch with the Detroit project, the crime drama set against the backdrop of Detroit’s 1967 riots. Bigelow is producing the film with Annapurna’s Megan Ellison and Matthew Budman. Mark Boal, who penned the script, and Colin Wilson are also producers with Greg Shapiro executive producing. The release date will coincide with the 50th anniversary of the riots.

The film stars an ensemble cast comprised of John Boyega, Chris Chalk, Nathan Davis Jr., Kaitlyn Dever, Austin Hébert, Joseph David-Jones, Malcolm David Kelley, John Krasinski, Jacob Latimore, Anthony Mackie, Jason Mitchell, Hannah Murray, Ben O’Toole, Will Poulter, Jack Reynor, Algee Smith, Peyton Alex Smith, Jeremy Strong, Ephraim Sykes, and Leon Thomas III.

Annapurna Pictures was founded by Megan Ellison and in only five years, the company has garnered a total of 31 Academy Award nominations for her projects. The company’s taste in quality pictures harkens back to the Miramax days of old when Harvey and Bob Weinstein were always sitting at the Oscar table. Annapurna’s slate over the past few years have included Zero Dark Thirty, Joy, The Master, Foxcatcher and the company even received two Best Picture nominations in the same year, with Her and American Hustle.

Their most recent is Mike Mills’ 20th Century Women which stars an Oscar-buzzed about performance from Annette Bening.

Annapurna also partnered with Bigelow on her animated short Last Days, about illegal elephant poaching and the ivory trade, which won the Humane Society of the United States’ Genesis Award in 2015 for Outstanding Short Film.