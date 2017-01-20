EXCLUSIVE: True Blood‘s Stephen Moyer will make his feature directorial debut with The Parting Glass. Anna Paquin will star with Denis O’Hare, Ed Asner, Cynthia Nixon, Melissa Leo, Rhys Ifans and Paul Gross. O’Hare wrote the drama, which follows a family reeling with their sister’s death. They embark on a journey to collect the remnants of her life. The family members delve into past memories to piece together a portrait of the woman they lost. Production begins momentarily in Toronto.

Paquin will produce with Moyer through their CASM Films banner, with Cerise Hallam and Mark Larkin, and O’Hare. Dan Beckerman of Scythia Films will executive produce and Lauren Grant of Clique Pictures will co-produce. William G. Santor and Andrew Chang-Sang of Productivity Media are financing and will also produce, with Concourse handling WW sales and Matthew Shreder and James Andrew Felts also exec producing.

Paquin stars in two upcoming series, Alias Grace for Netflix, and Bellevue from Canadian broadcaster CBC. Moyer next stars in the Fox miniseries Shots Fired, which premieres March 22, and the ITV series Safe House in the UK. Paquin and Moyer, who did seven seasons of HBO’s True Blood, are repped by WME.