Endemol Shine North America has signed a development deal with multimedia personality and author Angie Martinez. Under the pact, the production company behind such hit series as Big Brother, MasterChef, The Real Housewives of Atlanta and upcoming Hunted, along with Major TV will develop unscripted and scripted content with Martinez for both traditional and digital platforms.

“Angie is undeniably one of the most influential personalities in pop culture,” said Endemol Shine North America President Chris Abrego. “We’re thrilled to be in business with her and we’re already developing a handful of original, ground-breaking, projects with Angie and the team at Major TV.”

Martinez is known as a prolific multimedia host, spokeswoman, actress, recording artist, entertainment personality, author and philanthropist. Her weekday radio show, The Angie Martinez Show, airs on New York’s Power 105.1 and on Miami’s The Beat 103.5. Last May, Martinez released her first memoir, the bestselling My Voice (Celebra-Penguin Random House), where she detailed her climb to becoming a multimedia icon in the world of entertainment.

Major TV is led by Raymond Garcia, formerly publisher and founder of Celebra at Penguin Random House, where he published numerous best-sellers with top authors such as Ricky Martin, Jennifer Lopez, Gloria and Emilio Estefan, and Chris Perez, author of To Selena With Love. In November, Endemol Shine North America and Major TV announced they had optioned the television rights to Perez’s To Selena With Love.