EXCLUSIVE: Andy Allo, who was originally discovered by Prince with whom she toured before his death, is booking a role in Universal Pictures’ franchise Pitch Perfect 3. She will play Charity, part of the group Dew, the rival band of the Belles. (Prince also produced Allo’s second album Superconducter).

Ashley Nguyen

Pitch Perfect 3 will be directed by Trish Sie from a script written by Kay Cannon and Mike White wrote the last draft. Alison Small, Elizabeth Banks, Max Handelman (Brownstone Prods.) and Gold Circle’s Paul Brooks set to produce.

The Pitch Perfect franchise for Universal has made a whopping $402.8M worldwide since the first one became a sleeper hit in 2012. The third installment of the musical franchise will star Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Brittany Snow and Hailee Steinfeld. It is scheduled to bow on December 22, 2017.

Universal’s VP of production Sara Scott is overseeing for the studio.

Allo will next be seen in the Sundance feature The Hero with Sam Elliot. She is represented by ICM Partners and Zero Gravity Management.