Andrea Giannetti, who has been with Sony for about 25 years, has re-upped at Columbia Pictures in a long-term contract with the same title EVP Production. Giannetti, who has survived several regimes over her long stint, is currently overseeing overseeing the remake of Jumanji, the second installment of Equalizer and Tim Miller’s Sonic. Jumanji, which stars Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan, is one of the studio’s tentpoles. It will be released is in theaters on Dec. 22. She is also overseeing the Elizabeth Banks-directed Charlie Angels redo.

Giannetti actually started in TV at Sony, having originally joined Columbia Television in 1990 before segueing to TriStar, where she became a creative executive in 1996. She joined Columbia Pictures in 1998 and was ultimately named executive vice president, production in 2003.

During her tenure at Columbia Pictures, Giannetti has worked on and/or overseen such films as Passengers, The Magnificent Seven and Sausage Party as well as Zero Dark Thirty, Julie & Julia, Hancock, Equalizer and the Da Vinci Code franchise.

“To me, Ange is the epitome of what it means to be an excellent executive. She fights to preserve her director’s vision, she fights for her own convictions, fights for what the audience wants, and always above all else, she fights for what she simply believes makes the best movie,” said Sanford Panitch, President of Columbia Pictures. “And she’s badass. Lucky us!” added Tom Rothman, Chairman, Sony Pictures Entertainment Motion Picture Group.